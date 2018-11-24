Investigation continues into M55 crash in which one man died and two children were badly hurt

A man has died in the horrific crash which blocked the M55 yesterday.

Police have now confirmed that the crash - which closed the road for more thna five hours - left one man dead, while two children were seriously injured.

One other man received minor injuries.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Police were called around 5:15pm yesterday following reports of a collision close to junction 3 on the Westbound carriageway.

"The collision involved a Jaguar F-Pace R Sport car and a Peugeot 308.

"Emergency services attended and the driver of the Jaguar was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"Two children who were passengers in the back of the Jaguar were injured. One girl suffered a suspected broken leg and another received minor head injuries. They were both taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

"The driver of the Peugeot - a man in his 40s - received minor injuries."

The road was closed for more than five hours - trapping hundreds of motorists in their cars - while police investigated the scene.

The police spokesman added: "These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the man’s family and those involved at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are working to establish exactly what happened and would ask that anyone with information that could assist our investigation, gets in contact as soon as possible."

After the crash scene was cleared, Highways England officers were kept busy moving a large number of vehicles that had broken down while waiting in the queues.

At midnight, Highways England tweeted: "Our traffic officers and recovery trucks have worked hard to move a large number of broken down and stranded vehicles that were obstructing the carriageway. All cleared. We're now re-opening the road."

If you saw the collision please contact police on 101 quoting log number 1074 of 23 November.