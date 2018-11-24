Investigation as hundreds stranded on M55 after double crash

Police are this morning investigating two crashes that left motorists stranded on the M55 for hours.

The M55 between junctions 1 and 3 was blocked by crashes on first the eastbound carriageway and then the westbound, leaving the motorway completely closed while police and Highways England dealt with the scene.

READ MORE: M55 closure: live blog

The first closure was at about 5.30pm, as the road was already heavy with Friday night traffic, and all lanes were not finally reopened until midnight, leaving hundreds of people stuck in their cars for hours on end.

After the crash scene was cleared, Highways England officers were kept busy moving a large number of vehicles that had broken down while waiting in the queues.

At midnight, Highways England tweeted: "Our traffic officers and recovery trucks have worked hard to move a large number of broken down and stranded vehicles that were obstructing the carriageway. All cleared. We're now re-opening the road."

As the chaos continued, many readers got in touch to tell heart-warming stories of random acts of kindness from those drivers stranded.

Danielle Wood said: "Such an horrific accident on the M55 So so sad. But amazing seeing everyone around giving out whatever food and drinks they have to everyone. We might be here from 530pm till 3am but grateful to be going home tonight."

A Fleetwood father-of-one added: "A dozen emergency service vehicles flew past while I was trapped for six hours last night.

"Everyone just patiently waited, groups were chatting and making sure everyone was okay. My family were just glad to get me home."

While Jane Russell reported: "One of my boys loaned his phone charger to the woman behind and returned with Coke and chocolate. Thank you."

But spare a thought for this poor stranded groom-to-be as one motorist reported: "Bloke in the car behind me is getting married tomorrow and should be on his stag night. His best man and DJ is in a camper van behind him, cooking pasta."

Do you know the stranded groom? Contact lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk