Investigation after stolen car dumped in ditch in Preston

An investigation has been launched after a stolen Range Rover Evoke was found dumped in a stream near to the River Ribble, say police.

Police were called to reports of a crashed car near to the Shawes Arms adjacent to London Road at around 6.10am on Thursday, January 25.

Patrols found the car abandoned, with the air bags deployed and engine running, upended in the stream.

Emergency services immediately launched a search and rescue operation to find possible casualties from the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Police requested our presence after a Range Rover left the Road and possibly came off a bridge, landing in a small stream.

"Police could see there was no one in the vehicle and asked us to come and search to make sure no one was in the area.

"We searched around the vehicle to make sure there were no casualties.

"We used the drone to search a wider area using heat seeking cameras.

"No one was found."

Police enquiries are ongoing.