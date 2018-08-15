Investigation after man stabbed in Penwortham

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Penwortham, say police.
Emergency services were called to reports of an assault on Pope Lane at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, August 14.
Police say they found a man at the scene who is believed to have been attacked and stabbed.
A police spokesman said: "Officers and paramedics attended and found a man with a stab wound to his torso.
"He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.
"His injury is not believed to be life-threatening."
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log number 1292 of August 14.