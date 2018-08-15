Investigation after man stabbed in Penwortham

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Penwortham, say police.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault on Pope Lane at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, August 14.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault on Pope Lane

Police say they found a man at the scene who is believed to have been attacked and stabbed.

Read more stories: Smoking drugs, starting fires and playing with knives - Preston Family tells of anti-social behaviour hell

A police spokesman said: "Officers and paramedics attended and found a man with a stab wound to his torso.

"He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"His injury is not believed to be life-threatening."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log number 1292 of August 14.