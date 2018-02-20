Investigation after 'deliberate' motorbike fire in Preston

An investigation has been launched after a motorbike was deliberately set on fire in Preston, say fire services.

A crew from Preston was called out to reports of the motorbike on fire on Cemetery Road just after 9pm on Monday, February 19.

Firefighters arrived to find the bike "well alight" and set about extinguishing the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to an abandoned motorbike on fire.

"A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. The bike was destroyed but nobody was injured.

"We believe the bike had been stolen and we have notified the police.

"A joint investigation has now been launched."

Crews remained at the scene for around half-an-hour.