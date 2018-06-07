Investigation after attempted car-jacking and street brawl in Lancashire

Two groups of men attacked each other with knives, sticks and hammers and attempted to car-jack a Mercedes at a petrol station in Lancashire, say police.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 11:30pm on Tuesday, June 6 when a white Volkswagen Polo and a black Audi A4 have rammed each other on Bolton Road in Darwen.

Groups of men are believed to have then got out of the vehicles and started attacking each other with knives, sticks and hammers.

Shortly afterwards, there was an attempted carjacking of a Mercedes A Class on the forecourt of the nearby Texaco Garage by two men. Detectives believe that this is linked to the previous incident on the road.

The abandoned Polo was found close by on Huntington Drive where it had crashed into a wall. The Audi was located on Bolton Street.

DS Mark Holland from East CID said: “We are still piecing together exactly what happened and why, so we are asking anyone who has seen the vehicles or the fight in the street to come forward.

“We are especially keen to trace anyone at the Texaco who might have witnessed the carjacking or the fight as it was unfolding.

“We also would also like to speak to any residents who might have seen a group of men on the Melbourne or Sydney Street area.

“Lastly I would urge anyone who has any information at all that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Two men aged 27 and 33 from Darwen was arrested on suspicion of public order. The 33 year old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. They are both in police custody.