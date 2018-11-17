Intruders 'steal Children in Need donations' in late night theft at South Ribble primary school

Have your say

A primary school has had its Children in Need donations stolen after thieves broke into the premises.

The incident happened last night around 9.40pm at New Longton All Saints' CE Primary School in Hugh Barn Lane, New Longton.

Petty cash and the school's Children in Need donations were reportedly taken from the school office by intruders.

The incident has led to outrage in the local community.

The New Longton Sports and Social Club took to social media saying: "Good morning. Just to let you know that [New Longton] All Saints School was broken into last night around 9:40pm.

"They broke into the school office and ransacked it, making off with some petty cash and, unfortunately, the children in need donations.

"Police estimate they were in and out in a matter of minutes."

Another member of the public contacted the Post saying: "How low can people stoop?"

Initial efforts are now under way to re-raise the lost money.

Anyone with any information on the incident can contact Lancashire Police quoting SA1824792 of November 16.

More to follow.