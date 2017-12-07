Inspector Ted book now on sale in Morecambe and Lancaster

A Morecambe police officer has written a children’s book about a teddy bear who became a beat bobbie in a bid to raise money for a local children’s charity.

The 20-page book titled ‘Inspector Ted’ has been written by Sgt Adie Knowles, a neighbourhood policing sergeant in Morecambe.

It features the true story of a teddy bear who was found in Morecambe and has been on many adventures with his local police officers.

Sgt Knowles said: “When my colleague found Ted, we tried to reunite him with his owner as we knew that a little person would be missing him. An appeal on our Facebook page had thousands of views but unfortunately no one ever came forward – so Ted joined the team and he soon became Inspector Ted.

“I decided to write the book after the interest the public had shown in him on social media. The possibility to also raise money for a local charity gave me the push to do it.

“I really enjoyed writing the book. I hope it will help us to engage with young children and educate them about the role of the police.”

All money raised from the sale of the book will go to Unique Kids and Co, which works with disabled children in the area.

The book can be bought for £3 and is available to buy now from Lancaster or Morecambe Police Station.

It can also be bought online on EBay on the Unique Kidz and Co page.