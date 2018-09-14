Inquest to be held into the deaths of Lancashire couple Susan and John Cooper who died on holiday in Egypt

The inquests into the deaths of a Lancashire couple who died on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt will be opened next week.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died on August 21 while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Their daughter, Kelly Ormerod, has said she has "no faith" in the Egyptian authorities, which reported that E.coli bacteria killed her parents.

The inquests will be opened at Preston Coroner's Court on September 18, a spokesman for the court said.

A Home Office pathologist began examining the bodies on Thursday.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, warned it may take several months to analyse the findings "in view of the concerns raised by this case".

The results will be compared with those obtained by the Egyptian authorities, he added.

Egypt's chief prosecutor Nabil Sadek said this week that forensic examinations showed Mr Cooper, 69, suffered acute intestinal dysentery caused by E.coli, and Mrs Cooper, a 63-year-old Thomas Cook employee, suffered a complication linked to infection, likely to have been caused by E.coli.

He said the bodies of the couple showed "no criminal violence" and other tests of air and water at the hotel found nothing unusual.

The Coopers died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel.

Thomas Cook revealed last week that it had identified a high level of E.coli at the hotel, which would "explain the raised level of illness reported among guests".

But the firm said the independent specialists it commissioned to carry out the tests, and Dr Vanya Gant from University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, did not believe the results "shed any light" on the cause of the Coopers' deaths.

Thomas Cook moved 300 guests out of the hotel 24 hours after the couple died as a precaution.