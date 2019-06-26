IN PICTURES: Firefighters battle huge blaze at Preston recycling plant
Around 40 firefighters have been battling a blaze at a recycling plant near Preston this morning.
Six crews from Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Fulwood, Longridge and Blackburn were called to the blaze at Sita Waste Management on the Red Scar Business Park shortly before 5am.
The fire is in a unit measuring approximately 25 metres by 25 metres containing recyclable waste of 'unknown properties', say fire chiefs
The fire is now under control and remaining crews are damping down and checking for hotspots
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it is too early at this stage to say what the cause is, but there is nothing at the moment to suggest it was deliberate
The Stinger unit attended from Blackburn to help fight pockets of fire that were difficult to reach
