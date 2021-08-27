'Improvised explosive devices' disarmed by bomb squad after being found inside Lancaster home

Police rushed to an address in Heaton Road following reports "weapons and unknown substances" had been found on Tuesday (August 24).

Nearby residents were evacuated and a cordon was put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assessed the items.

Today (August 27), officers confirmed "a number of improvised explosive devices were removed and dealt with by the EOD team".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and bomb disposal vehicles at the corner of St Paul's Road and Heaton Road in Lancaster.

"There was no threat to the wider public," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Those evacuated have returned to their homes."

A 34-year-old man who was initially arrested at the scene was later detained under the mental health act.

He remains in hospital.