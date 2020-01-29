Image released of man who may have 'crucial evidence' following burglary in Penwortham

An image of a man who may have "crucial evidence" after a burglary in Penwortham has been released by police.

Police have carried out a range of enquiries following a burglary which has occurred in Penwortham on Monday, January 27,

They have now released the image of man they believe may have crucial evidence which can help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Do you know this person?

"We are looking to speak to this male as he may have some crucial evidence which can help us in our investigation.

"Any information will be acted upon imminently and greatly appreciated."

Police are looking to speak to this male as they believe he may have some crucial evidence. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you have any idea who this person may be, contact Lancashire Police by calling 101, quoting log number LC-20200127-1348.

You can also ask for your information to be raised to PC 2502 and/or PCSO 7661.