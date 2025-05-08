I'm a Preston North End footballer and the CPS tried to stitch me up over Popworld punch-up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Speaking to the Post outside Preston Crown Court the 27-year-old defender claimed the case had only been brought because he was a footballer.
“I don’t feel that should matter,” he said. “The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) need to use their time more wisely instead of going after a stupid case like this.
“Of course it was because of the job I do. They thought it would probably make a statement going after me, but it’s clearly not worked.”
Storey was found not guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm and also affray after the jury of nine women and three men spent two-and-a-half hours deliberating on their verdict.
They believed his version of events on the January night in 2024 when an altercation in Popworld in Preston left a “cocky, mickey-taking” North End fan with a broken tooth.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The supporter, 20-year-old Tomas Whatmough, had claimed Storey punched him in the mouth during the incident and ripped his T-shirt for no reason at all. The row followed Whatmough being accused of "pestering" the footballer and constantly taking pictures of him.
But CCTV failed to show the footballer throwing a punch, only pushing him in what Storey said was an act of self-defence after Whatmough was alleged to have threatened to head-butt him at the bar. But the footage did show another customer in the bar hit the fan in the face with a "ferocious" punch seconds later.
Storey, who has played for PNE for the past seven years, spent three days in courtroom number 10 in the city's Crown Court defending the assault accusation.
Wearing a smart blue suit, white shirt and purple tie, he said outside court that he had always believed he would be acquitted.
“To be honest I knew I was innocent from the start,” he told the Post.
“It was somewhat of a relief to hear the jury’s verdict, but I knew I hadn’t done it.
“It was just so annoying being here in the first place, so I’m pleased that it’s over.”
Asked how the last 16 months had been with the case hanging over his head, Storey added: “It’s not really affected me too much. I knew from the start I was innocent, so I just put it to the back of my mind and just got on with it (playing football).
“I’m glad the jury could see what happened and made the right decision at the end of the day. It’s been a complete waste of time (by the CPS). The evidence was obvious.”
Storey’s defence barrister Mark Stephenson said after the verdict that his client would be applying to have some of his hefty legal bill reimbursed following the case being thrown out.
The footballer said: “It has cost me a lot of money to defend this and that has been one of the most frustrating things.
“The time coming here (to court) when I should have been on holiday – it’s been a waste of three days when I should have been relaxing.
“Now I can get away on a family holiday and then maybe get a little break with some of my mates.”
Asked if he would go out again in the city where he plays his football Storey added: “I don’t go out very much anyway.
“But when I have I’ve never had any trouble before. The fans have always been pleasant. So obviously this was a surprise when it happened.”