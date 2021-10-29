Identity request: Chorley Police issue image of a man suspected of Anti-Social Behavior and criminal damage
They wish to speak to him about numerous incidents which took place in Brinscall this week.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 6:43 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 6:46 pm
Chorley Police have issued a CCTV image this evening of a male suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the police said that they would like to speak to the man captured in the image after numerous reports of Anti-Social Behavior and criminal damage, which have taken place over the past week on Railway Road in Brinscall.
Chorley Police added that the male is believed to be local to the area.
Anyone who recognize the man should email [email protected]