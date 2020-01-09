'I’ve never been so scared': Drivers react to the terrifying moment they saw a 'drink-driver' driving the wrong way on the M6

Have your say

Drivers have shared their horrifying stories of the moment they saw a driver driving travelling towards them at high speeds on the M6 near Forton Services.



The M6 faced severe delays between junctions 32 and 33 after a motorist collided with two cars after driving the wrong way at about 6pm last night (January 8).

Police were forced to close a section of the M6 "for a short time" as a result of the collision.

Lancashire Road Police later confirmed in a Tweet that an "elderly drink-driver" headed south down the northbound carriage after joining the M6 at Forton Services near Lancaster.

Drivers have now shared their stories of the moment they saw a car travelling at high speeds towards them on Twitter.

One person wrote: "I passed before the accidents happened and still can’t believe how lucky I’ve been.

"Very scary for everyone involved."

Another commented: "He drove straight at me.

"I had to swerve into the middle lane.

"I’ve never been so scared in my life."

The driver, 71, suffered chest injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Others drivers involved in the crash only sustained minor injuries.

Any eyewitnesses have been asked to contact Lancashire Road Police.