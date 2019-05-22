Hunt for driver after pensioner left seriously injured in 'nonsensical attack'

A pensioner suffered serious injuries in what police have described as a "nonsensical" attack in a street in south-east London.

The 80-year-old man was walking with his wife along Parish Lane in Penge when he was assaulted and left with multiple injuries, including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone.

Scotland Yard said the couple had almost been hit by a silver car as they crossed the road at about 7.50pm on April 21 and that the driver had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

The pensioner walked away, police said, but the suspect pulled over, got out of the vehicle and chased the man before shoving him in the back.

The victim hit a brick wall as he fell and was found unconscious by paramedics.

Detective Constable Luke Thomson, the investigating officer, said it was a "brutal attack", adding: "The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life.

"There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this."

Police are appealing for help in tracing the suspect, who is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He is described as a white man, aged around 40, about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall and of large build with a bald or shaved head.

He was wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

There was also a female passenger in the car.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6355/21APR, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.