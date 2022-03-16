The dog was taken into the RSPCA Preston and district branch by a woman who said she found the pet dumped shivering in a bush near a park in the Thorpe Lane area of Preston in Lancashire

Bruce was rushed to the vets for emergency treatment for his painful burns across his back which incredibly the vets think he had suffered two to three weeks earlier.

RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley immediately launched an investigation into how Bruce suffered his terrible burns but was unable to contact the woman who brought him to the branch.

Frenchie dog Bruce was abandoned with horrific burns

Eight-year-old Bruce’s microchip was originally registered to an owner in Colne but Emma found out that she rehomed him three years ago to two women on a pet sales website and the chip had not been updated.

Emma said: “Bruce is a gorgeous dog but he has severe burns on his body which appear to have been caused by scalding water so I am keen to find out what has happened to him and if this was intentional harm I want to find the person responsible.

“I would urge the woman who brought Bruce into the branch to contact me as I think she may hold vital information.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who recognises this dog and can help identify his owner to contact me.”

Bruce was rushed straight to the vets on February 18 where he was sedated and treated.

Bruce was also found to have an old scar on his right hind leg from an older injury.

Bruce was then given tablets to combat the infection and he is still having cream applied to the affected area on a daily basis.

A spokesman for the branch said: “Bruce has stolen our hearts. We are all very soft on him and he stays in reception with staff during the day.

“He must have had pain from those wounds when he first came to use and he was more reserved then but as his wounds have healed his personality has come out more. His cheeky and confident side has now emerged.

“He constantly wants cuddles and will stare at you if you stop. He's also quite active - jumping up on the staff sofa and playing with tennis balls.

“His favourite activity has been to itch himself on our legs and table legs! His injury must have been very itchy where he was shaved but he is doing really well and enjoyed plenty of love and fuss from staff members.”

Emma added: “It is possible that Bruce’s injuries were caused by accident, however it appears they had been left for two weeks and he would have been in a lot of pain during that time.

“I am so pleased that Bruce is doing well in our care and once he has been treated for his awful injuries he will be found a new forever home.”

Anyone who can identify Bruce’s owner should call the RSPCA's appeal line on 0300 123 8018.