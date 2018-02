A shoplifter is being hunted for stealing chocolate Easter eggs, police said.

Officers said the thief 'put all their eggs in one basket' before leaving Iceland, in North Road, Preston city centre, without paying on Thursday.

They released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to - and appealed for the public's help in finding him.

Information can be reported to police by calling PC Mo Badat, quoting log number 1175 of February 22 on 101.