Hundreds turn out to remember Lindsay Birbeck in Accrington
Hundreds of people turned out last night to remember mum-of two Lindsay Birbeck, in the Coppice, Accrington.
A memorial walk was planned to take place, however, due to the large numbers police advised those attending not to take part. An area of the park was later opened for people to lay flowers and pay their respects. These were the emotional scenes last night.
1. Lindsay Birbeck memorial walk
Those joining the tributes gathered at the Avenue Parade entrance of the Coppice.