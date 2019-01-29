'Huge disappointment' after Preston military charity is targeted by callous thieves

Have your say

A Preston charity which helps members of the military community has been targeted by thieves for the second time in seven months.

Dig In North West, which is based in Ashton Park's Walled Garden, has been shamelessly targeted overnight by thieves causing damage and stealing goods.

The Walled Garden in Ashton Park

Jacky Hohol from the charity told the Post it was "hugely disappointing" to come across the aftermath of the break-in.

Jacky said: "We have come in this morning and come across a break-in.

"Whoever has done it has trashed the sheds, smashed the greenhouse, stolen computer equipment.

"They have stolen some cash too but we aren't sure how much yet.

"To do this to a charity...it's not right."

The team at Dig In North West is made up of people from the military community, both serving and veteran, and their families.

The charity says its purpose is for "people [to] get together and do something practical that benefits both themselves and serves others - and maybe also helps a team-mate through a tough time".

Last June the charity was targeted by thieves for two nights in a row.

Thieves stole a phone, camera equipment and keys during the first break-in and returned to steal high visibility vests causing damage to the buildings.

Jacky said Lancashire Police have been informed but they have not given a time for when they will attend the crime scene.

A police spokesman said: "[The call] came to us about 8.30 this morning reporting a break-in at Dig In North West.

"It seems to have happened sometime between 3.30pm yesterday and 8am today.

"It's unclear what has been taken at this time."

Anyone with any information on the incident can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 252 of January 29.