Huge cannabis farm found in old Padiham factory

A large cannabis farm with a street value of approximately £700,000 has been uncovered by police in Padiham.



More than 1,000 plants were extracted from three floors at an old factory on the junction of Green Lane and Stockbridge Road.

Officers made the discovery at around 11pm on Thursday, January 23rd, after receiving a call from a member of the public to reports of men acting suspiciously outside the factory.

After a search of the property officers found several separate growing areas, on two of the three floors, consisting of around 120 - 140 plants in each room.

A total of approximately 1,200 plants and 20 bin bags, that also appeared to be full of cannabis, were seized from the property.

Chief Insp. Ian Cooper said: “If anyone has any information about this cannabis factory or any others of a similar nature please don’t hesitate to get it touch. We will investigate and we will take action.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20200123-1536.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dung Van Nguyen (20), Hai Long Pham (21) and a 14-year-old boy, all of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with being concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis.

They appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court yesterday.