How your CCTV camera could help catch criminals wanted by Lancashire's cops

CCTV cameras intended to protect the properties where they are installed could help in the broader fight against crime - if their owners register to become part of what police are describing as a “digital neighbourhood watch”.

Lancashire Constabulary and the county’s police and crime commissioner, Andrew Snowden, are appealing to residents to sign up to a so-called “community portal”, which will provide officers with an at-a-glance look at where they might be able to find video footage that could help in their investigations.

The force would not gain access to the security cameras themselves and all material captured by them would be provided voluntarily by those who own the systems.

However, it would mean that instead of trawling for the presence of CCTV cameras after a crime had been reported in a particular area, officers know from the outset whether footage was likely to exist that could assist with their inquiries - and then request access to it.

Could your camera help solve a crime?

Lancashire Police have been using the ‘Nice Investigate’ system with businesses since July 2021.

'Nice2Share' expands on that work by asking the general public to join the portal by registering their residential cameras in order to create a larger directory of locations under the watchful guise of CCTV.

ACC Russ Procter said “‘Nice Investigate’ is an incredible tool that can quickly and efficiently locate cameras in an area where we may be able to source crucial evidence to aid our investigations.

“Footage from CCTV and digital recording devices can provide important information on who might be involved, what may have happened, when it happened, where they have come from and what direction they have travelled.

“Footage can, therefore, be used to prove or disprove allegations against a suspect, leading to faster investigations and a better outcome for victims.

“In our experience, we know that a lot of criminals are opportunistic - so having some security precautions in place can act as a deterrent for your own personal property.

“Nice2Share goes a step further and is an ask for people to help others in their community should their cameras catch something that could [be of use],” ACC Russ Procter added.

Andrew Snowden said that he was pleased the commissioner’s office had been able to help fund a new initiative which “utilises technology to greatly strengthen our ability to catch criminals and help to protect the law-abiding majority of people in the county”.

"'Nice2Share' is another way we're working in partnership with businesses and residents to deliver what we're all aiming for, less crime and safer communities. Our officers can't be everywhere all the time and so the public are so often the eyes and ears that help us stop criminals in their tracks.

"This initiative supports the enforcement and proactive investigations that I want to see from Lancashire Constabulary as we take the fight to criminals, secure justice for victims, and get offenders off our streets," Mr. Snowden explained.