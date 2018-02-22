How to keep your dog safe from thieves

Animal charities say that dog owners should take some simple precautions to keep their pets safe from thieves.

Despite the rise in stolen dogs, many are still left tied up outside shops or in unattended cars.

The advice is simply “think twice” as you could be making your pet a tempting target for opportunist dognappers.

But even if they are stolen, owners can make the job of finding them much easier if they make sure the animal is microchipped - it is now a legal requirement - and the registered details are up-to-date.

Dogs should also have a collar and an identity tag with the owner’s name, address and phone number on it.

And take photos of you with your pet to help with a social media appeal and to make it easier to prove ownership if it is found.

Make sure your garden is secure and do not leave the dog outside unsupervised or out of sight.

Report the loss immediately and circulate details on as many websites as possible.