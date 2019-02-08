How long do police have before they charge or release a murder suspect?

Detectives questioning man over the murder of Preston mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire have a limited amount of time to interview the suspect before a charging decision is made.

Under the current law, police have 24 hours from the time of the arrest before officers have to charge the person arrested with a crime or release them.

Rosie Darbyshire, 27, was found dead in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, on Thursday

However, in the case of a serious crime, including murder, police can apply to hold the suspect for up to 96 hours.

If it is decided there is not enough evidence for a charge to be made, police can decide to release a suspect on police bail.

The 25-year-old man arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of Ms Darbyshire's murder has been in custody since around 9.30am on Thursday.

Police at the scene on Thursday

The 27-year-old, from Ribbleton died as a result of serious head injuries after police were called to the Moor Nook area in the early hours of this morning.

Paying tribute to her, Rosie’s family said: “It doesn't seem real that our crazy, wig-wearing, talented, goofy Rosie won't be bursting through the door in song anymore."