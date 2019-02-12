How and where you can pay tribute to 'fun, loved' Rosie Darbyshire

Have your say

Family and friends will today be paying tribute to mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire.

Rosie was found dead in Pope Lane, Ribbleton in the early hours of last Thursday (February 7).

Floral tributes left to Rosie Darbyshire near to where her body was found

Lancashire Police said the 27-year-old had been subjected to a brutal and sustained assault and a post mortem examination revealed she had died as a result of serious head injuries.

Today the local community is holding a vigil to celebrate Rosie's life.

Where is it being held?

One of Rosie's best friends, Denni Hartley, has organised the memorial for Whitmore Place in the Moor Nook area of Ribbleton.

Denni said the vigil will "remember the fun colourful girl that she was and just how much she was loved".

When is it being held?

The memorial is set for 6pm this evening (Tuesday, February 12).

What can you bring to remember Rosie?

Those attending are asked to bring candles, lanterns and balloons to be released in Rosie's memory.

How can you help Rosie's family?

A fund-raising page has been set up by childhood friend Lauren Sharples to support Rosie's young son and help pay for her funeral.

To donate to the fund, which currently has more than £6,000, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lauren-sharples