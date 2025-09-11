Horrified Chorley residents terrorised by youths kicking doors and throwing apples at cars

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:15 BST
Police are appealing for information after a number of Chorley residents claim that a group of youths are terrorising the area by kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars.

On Saturday, September 6, between 2-9pm police received a few reports of youths causing a nuisance along Chorley Old Road and Preston Road in the Whittle/ Clayton Le Woods area.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information after a number of Chorley residents claim that a group of youths are terrorising the area by kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after a number of Chorley residents claim that a group of youths are terrorising the area by kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars. | Getty

Horrified residents claim the group, which was a mix of males and females, had been kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

If anyone can help with CCTV footage or other details, please let the Police know directly. Or you can email me on [email protected] and I will pass it on for you

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 0720 of September 6th.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceCars
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice