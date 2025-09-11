Police are appealing for information after a number of Chorley residents claim that a group of youths are terrorising the area by kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 6, between 2-9pm police received a few reports of youths causing a nuisance along Chorley Old Road and Preston Road in the Whittle/ Clayton Le Woods area.

Police are appealing for information after a number of Chorley residents claim that a group of youths are terrorising the area by kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars. | Getty

Horrified residents claim the group, which was a mix of males and females, had been kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone can help with CCTV footage or other details, please let the Police know directly. Or you can email me on [email protected] and I will pass it on for you

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 0720 of September 6th.