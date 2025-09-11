Horrified Chorley residents terrorised by youths kicking doors and throwing apples at cars
On Saturday, September 6, between 2-9pm police received a few reports of youths causing a nuisance along Chorley Old Road and Preston Road in the Whittle/ Clayton Le Woods area.
Horrified residents claim the group, which was a mix of males and females, had been kicking doors and throwing apples at passing cars.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
If anyone can help with CCTV footage or other details, please let the Police know directly. Or you can email me on [email protected] and I will pass it on for you
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 0720 of September 6th.