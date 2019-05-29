Homeless person's belongings destroyed by fire in Preston city centre car park

Have your say

An investigation is under way after a fire destroyed a homeless person's belongings in Preston city centre.



Two engines from Preston attended the fire within a sheltered area of the Syke Street Car Park, behind Evoque nightclub, at around 12.30pm today (Wednesday, May 29).

Fire crews have tackled a fire involving a mattress in a sheltered area behind Evoque nightclub in Church Street, Preston at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (May 29)

Crews were alerted to the blaze after smoke from the activated a fire alarm inside the Church Street venue.

On arrival, fire crews found a mattress on fire, along with a smouldering sleeping bag and personal belongings discarded on the car park.

The sheltered area of the car park is often used by the city's homeless.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have been started deliberately and has been reported to police.

Fire crews were at the scene for about an hour and used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.