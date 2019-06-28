Hoghton man Kieron Travis in the dock over attack in Gregson Lane pub

A row over a pool game led to a man being scarred for life, a court has heard.

A scuffle broke out in the Black Dog on Gregson Lane, near Hoghton, on April 12.

Black Horse

Kieron Travis, 40, of Alder Drive, Hoghton, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to pub goer David Cuerden.

The married dad-of-two, who recently left his employment as an engineer, was in the pub when a heated argument broke out.

He tried to step in but ended up throwing a punch at his victim.

The court heard it caused an injury to Mr Cuerden's lip, which had to be stitched.

Prosecuting, Andy Robinson said: “The victim says he was trying to act as a mediator and was punched by Mr Travis.

“He suffered a cut to his lip.

“It had to be stitched and has left a permanent scar.”

The 40-year-old’s defence lawyer said: “ He became involved in a matter that was really none of his business, but he was present and he had had some alcohol.

“There was a row between other parties over a pool game that didn’t involve him, and the defendant stepped in.

“He stepped in as a peace maker initially, but during that incident tempers have flared and he struck him in the face.”

The magistrates bench said they needed a pre sentence report about Travis before they could sentence him.

The case has been adjourned to July 17.

Actual bodily harm is a criminal offence under Section 47 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

Assaults which are described as actual bodily harm cause injuries which are serious but don’t cause serious permanent damage to the victim - for example an injury which requires stitches.

The perpetrator also doesn’t necessarily have to intend to cause an injury - they only have to intend to apply unlawful force. This is known as committing the offence “recklessly”, as opposed to “intentionally”.

Whether an injury is sufficiently severe or not is usually left up to prosecutors or police officers to decide.