HMP Kirkham prisoner 'Scouse Adam' absconds whilst serving 7-year sentence for drug dealing

Have your say

A prisoner has absconded from HMP Kirkham where he was serving 7 years for drug dealing.

Adam Blowes, also known as Adam Blowers, Adam Hodgeson and Scouse Adam, was reported missing from HMP Kirkham at 6.23pm yesterday (Thursday, October 24)

The 31-year-old, whose last known address was Knowsley Road in Southport, was jailed for six years and 11 months in 2017.

He admitted dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is described as white, six ft tall, medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and clean shaven. He has scars on his left knee.

He has links to Lancashire and Merseyside.

READ MORE: Stolen puppies returned to family after being left on front porch in middle of the night

Anyone who sees Adam or has any information about where he might be should contact police on 101, quoting log 1191 of October 24.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with any sightings.