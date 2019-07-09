HMP Kirkham inmate and convicted drug dealer is captured after 11 days on the run

Have your say

A convicted drug dealer who walked out of an open prison in Lancashire has been captured after 11 days on the run.



Police had been hunting for Jonathan Edward Harrison, 34, after he absconded from HMP Kirkham on June 28.

Jonathan Edward Harrison, 34, fled HMP Kirkham on Friday, June 28 before being captured on this morning (July 9)

A convicted drug dealer, Harrison had been jailed for a number of serious firearms offences, including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Originally from Middlesbrough, Harrison was jailed at Teeside Crown Court in March 2015 and Lancashire Police believed the fugitive might have returned to the Cleveland area.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal for the public's help in finding Harrison, who is considered a violent offender.

He was finally captured and arrested, after 11 days on the run, in Middlesbrough yesterday evening (July 8).

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeal about a wanted prison absconder, Jonathan Harrison was arrested in the Middlesbrough area yesterday (Monday, July 8).

"Harrison had absconded from HMP Kirkham on June 28.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal for appeal."

Harrison was the second prisoner to disappear from HMP Kirkham in just 24 hours, after Michael Doherty was reported missing from prison on Saturday (June 29).

Doherty, who was convicted of offences including burglary and dangerous driving in November 2018, remains missing.