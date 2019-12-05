HMP Garth inmate gets 30 more months in jail on top of existing sentence after stash of 123 pills discovered

A bungling prisoner who was caught in HMP Garth with a mobile phone and drugs has been given a 30 month jail term to be served on top of his existing punishment.

Adam Idris had previously refused to attend court to be dealt with for the matters, which happened back in March 2018.

The 37-year-old, now of HMP Lancaster Farms, admitted possessing 123 tablets of Clenbuterol, a class C drug, with intent to supply it, and possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Judge Graham Knowles QC, sitting at Sessions House Court, said the jail terms must be consecutive, and ordered the drugs, phone and charger to be forfeited.