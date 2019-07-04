HM Prison Kirkham: here are all the absconders Lancashire police have had to hunt down in the last year This is a breakdown of all the all the absconders from HM Prison Kirkham in the last year that Lancashire police had to hunt down. Two of these offenders absconded within 24 hours of each other, and are yet to be caught. 1. Thomas Welch Welch was jailed for five and a half years for burglary by Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in 2016. He absconded on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darren Parry Parry was jailed for domestic burglary in December 2017, and walked out of Kirkham Prison on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Stephen Hopkins Hopkins walked out of Kirham Prison on Monday, August 6, 2018. He had been sentenced to six years with a four year extended licence for robbery in September 2015. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Anthony Smith Smith was serving a sentence for drug offences when he absconded from Kirkham Prison on Saturday, August 11, 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4