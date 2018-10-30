HIV patient who infected two women to be sentenced in Preston

A man who infected two women with the HIV virus will learn his fate today.

Father of three Aaron Sutcliffe, 29, of Fleetwood, previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm by having sex with one of his victims between January and May 2016.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the same offence involving another woman between January 2009 and September 2010.

Neither of the women can be identified for legal reasons.

The defendant, of Westhead Walk, will appear before Judge Philip Parry at Preston Crown Court.

(proceeding)