High risk sex offender wanted by police in Lancashire

Have your say

A high risk sex offender is wanted by police in Lancashire.

Lee Cottam, of no fixed address, is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Lee Cottam, 42, of no fixed address, is known to have links to Blackburn, Darwen and Fleetwood. Pic: Lancashire Police

The 42-year-old was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He is described as being white, 6ft 2in tall, with receding hair.

READ MORE: Preston woman's attacker used thread and needle to ‘stitch’ her during horrific ordeal

Police said Cottam has links to Blackburn, Darwen and Fleetwood.

DI Mark Gillibrand of Blackburn Police, said: "Cottam is a high risk sex offender and we are appealing for information as to his whereabouts.

"If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please don’t approach him but contact us as soon as possible.

"I would also urge Lee if he sees this, to attend the nearest police station."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.or