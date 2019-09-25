High risk sex offender captured by police

Have your say

A high risk sex offender wanted by police has been arrested in Burnley.



Ricky Stuart, 37, from Accrington, had been wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his release.

Wanted man Ricky Stuart had last been spotted at The Mall shopping centre in Blackburn at around on 5.50pm on Thursday (September '19)

Detectives had issued an appeal on Monday (September 23) warning the public not to approach the 'high risk sex offender'.

Stuart was jailed for 7 and a half years in 2013 after being found guilty of sexual assault, assault by penetration and attempted rape after a week-long trial at Burnley Crown Court.

This afternoon (Wednesday, September 25), Stuart was arrested in the Burnley area.

Prior to his capture, Stuart had last been spotted in The Mall shopping centre in Blackburn on Thursday, September 19.

Lancashire Police has thanked the public for their help in locating him.