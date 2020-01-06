HGV found torched at industrial estate in Preston

An investigation is underway after a lorry was found on fire at an industrial estate in Preston.
The HGV was found ablaze in Rough Hey Road, Grimsargh, near Roman Way Industrial Estate, at around 6.50pm yesterday (Sunday, January 5).
Two fire engines responded to the fire and used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the torched vehicle.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is "of suspicious origin" and has been reported to police.
No injuries have been reported.
READ MORE: Class A drugs, Cannabis farm and dangerous weapons discovered by Preston police in night raid on home
Lancashire Police said it is investigating the incident alongside the fire service.