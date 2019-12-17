Heysham drug dealer Paul Kelly jailed for six years after court is told a baby was in the home where he stored heroin and cocaine

A drug dealer who had £5,000 of heroin and cocaine and more than £2,000 cash in his Heysham home has been jailed for six years.

Paul Kelly, 34, of McDonald Road, Heysham, has admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Paul Kelly was jailed for six years for drug offences - Credit: Lancashire Police

The stash was found in his home during a police raid, while his partner was upstairs with their baby, Preston Crown Court was told.



Prosecuting, Rachel Woods said: “Police executed a warrant at McDonald Road in Heysham on November 13 at about 8.30am.



“Police forced entry from the rear of the property to find Mr Kelly in the living room sat on the couch. He appeared to reach for his pocket.

Crown Court



“He was asked if he had anything, to which he replied: “Yes, there is some stuff in that pocket”.



“He removed a wrap of white and brown powder and handed it over to the officer.



“He was immediately arrested and police then indicated they were going to make a search of the premises.”



At the time there was a woman upstairs with a baby.



“The defendant volunteered the location of other drugs in a drawer next to the cooker.



“Police recovered a large wrap of a white substance and furthermore some scales, and he indicated the police had everything he had and he wanted to say goodbye to his family.”



But police then recovered three mobile phones, £150 cash in the fireplace and £1,900 in a plastic tub under the bed.



They also found various ‘ticklists’ and rolls of bags consistent with the bagging of drugs.



Sentencing, Judge Brown says: “It was clear you were involved in the supply of those drugs.



“This offence was not committed in isolation in the sense you have relevant previous conviction for similar matters.



“In 2009 you were convicted of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply it. In 2015 you were convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. On that occasion you were involved in the carrying of significant quantities of drugs from Merseyside to Lancashire.



“You qualify for a minimum sentence under section 110 of the Powers of Criminal Courts Sentencing Act. However, I’m satisfied that viewed overall, that the sentence should be higher than the minimum term afforded under that Act.”