Heroin dealer's 'soft' sentence increased

A Preston heroin dealer snared in an undercover police probe had his ‘too soft’ sentence upped by senior judges.

Edward James Marland, of Church Street, admitted three counts of supplying herion and was locked up for three years nine months in April.

But lawyers for the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC, said the sentence passed at Preston Crown Court was far too lenient.

Lord Justice Simon and two other top judges agreed his jail term was “unduly lenient”, and increased it by almost two years.

The court heard Marland, 46, was prosecuted following a crackdown on street dealing by Lancashire Police.

Operation Nexus, which led to over 20 arrests, involved detectives going undercover to infiltrate local drugs networks.

Marland was caught out after a detective posed as a punter, meeting him on street corners and in side alleys to score three heroin deals.

Mr Buckland’s lawyers argued that Marland’s sentence should have been far tougher, and that the Crown Court judge underplayed his role.

Lord Justice Simon said there was “significant mitigation” in the case - Marland, who had a history of trauma, is battling his own drug habit.

But, upping his sentence, the judge added: “His was a significant role in street dealing”.

Marland’s sentence was increased to five years seven months.