Hero Preston police officer leaps from moving car to save falling woman

A quick-thinking Preston police officer has saved a woman's life while out on patrol.

The Preston police team praised the heroic officer, who jumped from a moving car to save the woman, grabbing her in the nick of time as she fell from a bridge.

The officer, who has not been named, was on patrol with colleagues in London Road last night when he noticed a woman climbing over the River Ribble bridge.

Preston police tweeted: "One officer jumped from his moving vehicle and instinctively ran towards the female catching her by the arms as she went over the side - undoubtedly saving her life!"

Force Incident manager at Lancashire Constabulary Phil Broughton said: "A couple of officers were travelling down London Road at around 2am when they saw a female straddling the wall of the bridge of the river.

"One of the officers jumped out of the police vehicle and was able to catch the female by her hands as she jumped and he was able to bring her back over the wall to safety."

The woman was then taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The officer was also praised by his emergency services colleagues, with Preston Fire Station tweeting: "Every second counts. Fantastic life saving intervention by our colleagues at Preston Police."

