Here's the menu suspects in police custody across Lancashire are offered - and it includes an all-day breakfast and Cadbury's hot chocolate

People being kept in police custody across Lancashire are offered a range of food and drink, including Cadbury's hot chocolate.

The menu is:

- Sweet and sour chicken (300g)

- Chicken casserole (300g)

- Vegetable chilli (300g)

- Vegetable curry (300g)

- Chicken korma (300g)

- Potato bean wedge (300g)

- Cottage pie (300g)

- Tuna pasta (300g)

- All-day breakfast (300g)

- Oats to Go porridge (53g)

- Kellogg's Frosties cereal bar (25g)

- Alpen raspberry and yoghurt cereal bar (29g)

- White coffee

- Black coffee

- White tea

- Cadbury's hot chocolate (7oz)

- Sugar sachets