Helen McCourt killer Ian Simms freed after parole board rejects appeal to keep him behind bars

Helen McCourt's killer Ian Simms has been granted his freedom after the Parole Board rejected the Government's appeal to keep him behind bars.

The Parole Board rejected appeal this afternoon, a spokesman confirmed.

Simms, 63, has been behind bars since his arrest for the Billinge murder in spring 1988 and would likely have been free years ago had he broken his silence on the body’s whereabouts.

But at the seventh attempt he has been freed on licence.

The Parole Board confirmed it is standing by its original decision to free Ian Simms after refusing the justice secretary's request to keep him behind bars.

Helen's mother Marie McCourt called on Robert Buckland to step in after the board decided Simms had met the test for release three decades after the 22-year-old went missing.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "The Parole Board has decided that the original decision to release Ian Simms should stand, after considering a reconsideration application from the Secretary of State.

"Whilst the Parole Board has every sympathy with Helen McCourt's family, if the board is satisfied that imprisonment is no longer necessary for the protection of the public, they are legally obliged to direct release."

Mr Buckland said: "The reconsideration of this case by a Parole Board judge is a process independent from Government but we are obviously disappointed with the outcome.

"I understand this will be extremely upsetting for the family of Helen McCourt and my heartfelt sympathies remain with them.

"Marie McCourt has told me and my predecessors repeatedly of the additional anguish experienced by her and others in similar situations.

"I hope Helen's Law, which is now before Parliament, will serve as a lasting legacy to Helen and to the bravery of Marie and her family."

In the original parole board decision, Simms will be released subject to a series of conditions, including to reside at a designated address, to be "of good behaviour" and to report for supervision appointments.

Helen's mother Marie had previously said she was "in shock" and "horrified" at the decision to release her daughter's killer.

Simms - who ran the George and Dragon in Billinge, near Wigan - will also have to wear a tagging device to monitor his whereabouts, observe a curfew and avoid any contact with the family of his victim.

The pub landlord, who was convicted by a jury on overwhelming DNA evidence of the 22-year-old's abduction and murder, has been serving his life sentence at HMP Garth in Leyland, Lancashire.

He has always maintained his innocence over the death of Ms McCourt, an insurance clerk who vanished on her way home from work in Liverpool in February 1988.

Simms was convicted the following year.

Outlining its initial verdict, the Parole Board said: "Taking into account the denial, the refusal to reveal where the victim's body is, all the risk factors, the progress that Mr Simms has made, the considerable change in his behaviour, the fact that he has not been involved in any violence or substance misuse for many years, his protective factors, the recommendations from all the professionals and all the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Simms met the test for release."