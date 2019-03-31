Heart machine in memory of Melissa is set on fire

Have your say

Mindless vandals have set fire to a life saving defibrillator where a teenager collapsed and died playing football.

Preston teenager Melissa Smith was playing for Cadley FC, based in Fulwood, against Euxton Girls..

Melissa Smith

Melissa, 15, died after collapsing on the pitch at Grreenside in Euxton in October 2014.

She was treated with CPR and a defibrillator but was pronounced dead at Royal Preston Hospital.

The damage to the heart machine has caused shock and outrage.

Euxton Girls tweeted:"If anyone has any information on who may have decided to set the Defibrillator on fire at Greenside, could you please DM us their name? We’d like to “educate” the perpetrator."

Comments were left on the public Facebook page Chorley Then and Now.

One person said: "The absolute and utter low lifes!!

"This is the place where 15 year old Melissa Smith lost her life playing football. Just what type of person could even think about doing such a thing?

"Please if anyone has any information do get in touch with either the club or the Police."

Another said:"It makes NO sense at all! It could be there family who needed this...even them!

Low life!!"

And another commented: " What sort of moron would do this. Mindless idiots."

Melissa attended Penwortham Girls High School..