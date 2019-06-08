Have you seen missing Billie Anne Gillan?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Lancashire woman.

Billie Anne Gillan, who is originally from Lancashire, was last seen in Prescot Street, Liverpool, at just before 5pm on Friday, June 7.

The 32-year-old, who also goes by the name Samantha Henson, is described as a white female, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with brownish coloured hair. When last seen she was wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, a black coat and brown shoes.

Billie is known to frequent Liverpool city centre and Manchester city centre.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.