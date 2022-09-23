Have you seen man with Lancaster and Morecambe links wanted in connection with garage ram-raid

The burglary happened at the Spar garage in Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, at around 2.27am on September 7, with a substantial quantity of goods stolen and £10,000 worth of damage caused.

Police now want to speak to 26-year-old Niall Thompson, who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe as well as the Liverpool area.

Thompson is 6ft 2ins tall, with dark hair and green eyes.

Niall Thompson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...