Have you seen man with Lancaster and Morecambe links wanted in connection with garage ram-raid
Police are asking for the public's help in tracing a man wanted in connection with a ram-raid burglary in Bolton-le-Sands.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:50 am
The burglary happened at the Spar garage in Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, at around 2.27am on September 7, with a substantial quantity of goods stolen and £10,000 worth of damage caused.
Police now want to speak to 26-year-old Niall Thompson, who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe as well as the Liverpool area.
Thompson is 6ft 2ins tall, with dark hair and green eyes.
Anyone who has any sightings of Thompson or information as to his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0108 of September 7.