Have you 'misplaced' some electrical equipment? The police may be able to help...

Police are using the power of social media to reunite some electrical equipment with their owners.

Taking to Facebook, Preston Police wrote that officers stopped a man in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 3) in Bray Street in possession of a number of Makita branded electrical items.

He was arrested and police are now looking to reunite the equipment with their owners, which Lancashire Police have confirmed to be two power drills.

A spokesman said: "If you have found that you are missing some electrical items, but were blaming it on your absentmindedness due to having a jolly Christmas and New Year, these items well might be yours."

Anyone with any information or queries over the equipment can contact police on 101 quoting log 0187 of January 3.