"Have some respect": Your views on the theft of toys from a Preston baby's grave

A young mum is calling for CCTV cameras at Preston Cemetery after teddy bears were stolen from her baby’s grave.

Jessica Hicks, 25, who lost her baby girl Faith at just eight months old, is devastated after items she left there for her daughter were stolen.

READ MORE: Teddy bears stolen from baby’s grave in Preston



Understandably, many of you were incensed by this awful story. Here's what some of you had to say:

Disgusting- how low can you get

Hayley Ann Jonsson

That's disgusting! Absolute lowest of the low! I don't think CCTV would even stop them. They need electronic gates like they have at PNE. If you have a loved one buried in the cemetery you can register for a card to access the cemetery. That way it would stop getting left as a place for horrible little scrotes to vandalise!

Kieran O'Donnell

Omg what is wrong with people why would you do this. Them poor parents

Anne Marie Smith

I hope they get haunted it’s disgusting how people do this

Chelsie Gardner

How flipping low can people go..seriously saddens me and sickens me......low low low......

Linda Helman

Happen’s all time, said it once and I’ll say it again they need cameras

Cara Williams

Because this world and England has lost all morals and respect!

Jim Edgar

My baby boy's stone was smashed up along with others. He was only 4 months old ! I got no help at all and had to find out about it in the paper so I have nothing no stone or anything to visit now! So cruel some people!!!

Dawn Hall

Why don't you club together and fund the CCTV?

Chris Davies

It's apparently around £100,000, i only get around £500 a month and many others are in the same or similar situation. Funding from individuals isn't an option, plus when we lay out loved ones to rest there we initially pay for the plot as well (which i feel should go towards the CCTV)

Jessica Hicks

This is so disgusting these low life pieces of scum shouldn’t be walking they should be locked up -they seem to have nothing better to do than go around other peoples loved ones graves and do this kind of thing is totally wrong I hope these criminals are caught and they don’t just get a slap on the wrist !!!

Lisa Marie

My baby girl in there to she been in there since June this year i say this to my partner all the time to get cctv i worry a lot about her and now this doesn't help

Danielle L Jones