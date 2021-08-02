Haul of weapons including knives, knuckle dusters and tasers seized in Pendle police raid

The discovery was made over the weekend by officers from the Pendle Taskforce who acted on information that numerous suspicious parcels had been intercepted by border force officers.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "This evening the Pendle taskforce have attended an address in Pendle after receiving information about numerous parcels that have previously been intercepted by border force.

"Officers have seized a large quanty of weapons including knives, imitation firearm, air rifle, CS spray, batons, knuckle dusters and tasers.

The haul of weapons seized