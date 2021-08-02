Haul of weapons including knives, knuckle dusters and tasers seized in Pendle police raid
A stash of weapons including knives, air rifle, CS spray and knuckle dusters were discovered after a police raid in Nelson.
The discovery was made over the weekend by officers from the Pendle Taskforce who acted on information that numerous suspicious parcels had been intercepted by border force officers.
A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "This evening the Pendle taskforce have attended an address in Pendle after receiving information about numerous parcels that have previously been intercepted by border force.
"Officers have seized a large quanty of weapons including knives, imitation firearm, air rifle, CS spray, batons, knuckle dusters and tasers.
"Many of these weapons are illegal to possess and the police will continue to work alongside partner agencies to take such weapons off our streets."