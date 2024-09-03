‘Hate crime’ probe over Radio 2 Party In The Park graffiti in Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of Preston’s Jewish community says it was like receiving a “thump in the chest” when she saw that antisemitic graffiti had been scrawled on the fencing surrounding the site of the Radio 2 In The Park event in Preston.

Lancashire Police have launched a hate crime investigation after Savannah Dable spotted a series of images on the hoardings erected around Moor Park ahead of this weekend’s BBC show.

They included a thinly-disguised swastika close to a Jewish Star of David symbol - and a sketch of Adolf Hitler committing a lewd act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The swastika-like image (inset) found on the some of the Moor Park fencing facing Blackpool Road, erected ahead of the Radio 2 In The park event | Savannah Dable

Savannah says it was particularly chilling to see the offensive drawings at the place where an outdoor concert is to be staged, given that the Hamas attack on Israel on 7th October last year - in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage - targeted just such an event.

“This sort of graffiti and hatred towards Jews is there in society now - it’s been normalised. Whoever has done it - whether it’s a youth or an adult - it’s in their mind.

“When I saw those things on the fence of a music festival in Preston, it made the connection with the Nova Festival [the site of the 7th October atrocity] - and that’s what really struck me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way they did the swastika, it was like they tried to draw flowers…to conceal it. But it looks very much like a swastika,” Savannah added.

Preston City Council was made aware of the imagery and arranged for it to be removed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told the Lancashire Post: “We received a report of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage after antisemitic graffiti was found on metal fencing at Moor Park, Preston.

“Officers are investigating and it is being treated as a hate crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, [quoting] log 0932 of 2nd September 2024.”

Savannah says that the incident was a stark contrast to the response she and fellow Jewish residents of Preston have received during the silent vigils they have been holding in Preston city centre in recent months for the more than 100 Israeli hostages who remain in captivity.

In spite of the silent premise, Savannah says their presence has sparked many “polite conversations” - the like of which she hopes could discourage the sentiment expressed in the Moor Park graffiti.

“You can totally disagree with what we say, no problem. But we can have a civilised conversation and shake hands and walk away - and we've managed to do that on the street.”