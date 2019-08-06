Haslingden axe attack: Burnley police investigate savage assault that left a man in hospital with head wounds

Police are investigating a savage axe assault that left a man seriously injured.

The man, who is in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of men on Poplar Street as he walked home from a night out at 3am on Monday.

Police were called at around 3am on Monday to reports a man aged in his 20s had been assaulted on Poplar Street.

Officers believe the attackers used various weapons - including an axe - and left their victim in hospital with deep lacerations to his head, a broken arm, and a stab wound to his leg.

Police said the man is still in hospital awaiting surgery on a broken leg.

DS Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a nasty incident, which has left a man with serious injuries, and our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“We are now trying to piece together exactly what occurred and are determined to find those responsible.

“If you saw the incident or saw the men involved, or have any other information that could help with our enquiries, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information can call 101, quoting log number 183 of August 5th.