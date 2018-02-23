Happy Cheester egg ready to hit shelves

As cracking ideas go, the Cheester Egg must surely take the biscuit.

No yolk, but an Easter egg made entirely of cheese is about to hit the supermarket shelves.

The Blacksticks Blue egg has been laid here in Lancashire. And the family firm behind it is hoping people who don’t like chocolate will shell out for the savoury alternative.

“We’re a nation of cheese fanatics, so we know consumers will love the Cheester Egg,” said James Clapham, commercial manager of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses in Longridge.

“It’s an un-expected yet delicious twist on a traditional Easter favourite, and we can’t wait for customers to enjoy our handmade quality blue cheese.”

The eggs - no pice as yet - go on sale in Asda stores on March 16. Not only is the product made from Butler’s famous and much-loved Blacksticks Blue cheese, but it also comes with its own sachet of sweet caramelised inion chutney and a selection on mini oatcake crackers.

The Cheester Egg is being hailed by cheese lovers as a watershed moment in the history of Easter. Some on social media have even greeted it as “the stuff that dreams are made of.”

It is hoped it will be as popular, if not more so, than the cheese advent calendar which Asda launched last Christmas.

Jo Miller, Asda’s head of cheese added: “We’re so excited to launch the Cheester Egg.

“Following the incredible response to our Christmas cheese advent calendar, the Cheester Egg was the obvious next step to show our customers that we’re constantly listening and ensuring there’s something for everyone at Asda this Easter.”

Butlers describe Blacksticks Blue as their “showstopper.” It is, they say, “the daddy of blue cheeses.” It was created in 2004 and is made at Wilson Fields Farm in Inglewhite near Preston.